A Wellingborough waste removal service business owner who left rubbish in farmland near Kettering has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Silviu Buta, of Ferrestone Road, was spotted dumping household waste belonging to a Rushden resident on private land close to Woodford Lodge Farm, near Cranford, on July 19, 2021.

An investigation by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC)’s waste team revealed that he was operating a waste removal service under the name of Sil All Services – based in Wellingborough – but did not hold a waste carriers’ licence.

The fly-tipped rubbish was dumped in a Kettering beauty spot

NNC said that, throughout their investigation, Buta provided a false name and lied during the interview under caution. He had assured his Rushden client that the items would be disposed of lawfully. The man paid £70 for the service and was ‘shocked’ to hear where his waste had ended up.

After being prosecuted Buta was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, by magistrates.

Cllr Graham Lawman (Con, Hatton Park), NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “This case shows that selfish, anti-social fly-tipping will not be tolerated by this council and the courts are prepared to issue custodial sentences to persistent fly-tippers. Anyone disposing of waste illegally across north Northamptonshire could end up in the same situation.

“This case also highlights the importance of ensuring anyone you pay to dispose of waste is a licensed carrier. Buta made financial gain from this activity and duped innocent members of the public, who believed they were dealing with a reputable business. We advise if you are planning to use a business to remove waste for you, check the online register or speak to our officers who are keen to assist and guide you – even ask for a copy of their licence. Alternatively, you can use one of our household recycling centres or book a bulky waste collection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rubbish was dumped by Buta

Alongside the suspended sentence, Buta was fined £850 and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.