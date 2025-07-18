North Northamptonshire’s Reform-run council have told staff a new hybrid working model will be developed, as part of the council’s ‘wider workspace transformation plans’ including putting the brakes on working from home.

In his first month as Leader of North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) Cllr Martin Griffiths, had voiced his support for bringing council staff back into offices, making it a priority in his initial meeting with NNC chief executive Adele Wylie.

He had said that working from home ‘should be the exception and not the norm’ and said his council would try to make progress on getting teams back together in physical locations.

Cllr Martin Griffiths leader of North Northants Council - staff will be returning to its offices

The new ‘hybrid working model’ will ensure refurbished office spaces are being used ‘effectively and efficiently’ as the council ‘looks to the future’, as well as helping to build ‘a culture and team spirit’ which comes from teams working together in an office environment.

Praising professionalism and work ethic of all of staff Cllr Griffiths said: “Hybrid working has become the norm in many organisations with many office-based staff working in a hybrid manner, alongside staff who are out and about across local communities.

"It’s vital that we look at how the council operates to ensure business needs are being met, whilst considering all options around hybrid working and also building team culture through staff working together in offices.

“The executive and I have been in very positive conversations with the senior leadership team about the introduction of a more formal hybrid working model. This model will work in parallel with our workspace transformation project and will ensure that all spaces, once they are fully refurbished, are being used in an efficient way.”

Haylock House - the former RCI building- in Kettering will be refurbished for NNC staff/National World

NNC provides a wide variety of services with staff working in many different ways across sites and out in communities across the local area – with staff in offices and public-facing roles as well as working from home.

As part of the council’s wider workspace transformation plans, a new hybrid working model is set to be developed.

An NNC spokesman said: “This approach will help ensure effective and efficient use of our workspaces across North Northamptonshire.

“Due to space constraints, it will not be possible for all staff to be in the office at the same time. But it is currently anticipated that the model will provide for most staff to attend a North Northamptonshire Council workspace at least two days per week, averaged over a period of time, to provide flexibility for staff and business needs.”

Staff and unions will be ‘kept informed’ as the council works to explore a framework that defines ‘clear worker types’ and outlines ‘expectations for hybrid working’ – and how it will work in practical terms.

The council is currently undertaking a major project to transform workspaces across the council estate to bring teams together and support the development of its ‘One Council’ culture across the organisation.

An NNC spokesman said: “Staff have today been updated on the plans for Haylock House in Kettering (known as the RCI building) and the current timeline for the project which will see the building undergo a complete refurbishment.

"Works due to take place across winter 2025/26 include essential maintenance which would have had to be completed regardless of who is occupying the building.

"Works will also be undertaken on the council’s Bowling Green Road, Kettering and Corby Cube offices at a later date.”