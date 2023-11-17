North Northamptonshire pothole repair fund given £2.1m 'uplift' from cancelled HS2 savings
North Northamptonshire roads have been given a portion of a £959m Government fund with two ‘uplift’ payments of £1,069,000 for 2023/24 and 2024/25.
The boost from redirected HS2 funding to resurface roads will be added to existing funding allocation for the ten years from 2023/24 of £62.45m.
It is part of a long-term plan to resurface 5,000 miles of roads across the country, mending potholes and improving crumbling road surfaces.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Most people travel by road and potholes can cause misery for motorists, from expensive vehicle repairs to bumpy, slow, and dangerous journeys.
“Today’s biggest ever funding uplift for local road improvements is a victory for all road users, who will enjoy smoother, faster and safer trips - as we use redirected HS2 funding to make the right long-term decisions for a brighter future.”
In 2022 an additional £1.5m was earmarked for highways and road improvements by North Northants Council in addition to the £30m contract with Kier for a seven-year period.
According to the RAC, smoother, well-maintained road surfaces could save drivers up to £440 each in expensive vehicle repairs from pothole damage, helping motorists keep more of the cash in their pocket.
RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “We hope local authorities will use the money in the most effective way possible by resurfacing the very worst roads, keeping those in reasonable condition in better states for longer through surface dressing, and filling potholes as permanently as possible wherever necessary.
“This should in time go a considerable way to bringing our roads back to a fit-for-purpose state and saving drivers hundreds of pounds in the process from not having to fork out for frustrating repairs to their vehicles.”
Edmund King, AA president, said: “Perilous roads blighted by potholes are the number one concern for drivers and a major issue for bikers, cyclists and pedestrians. So far this year The AA has attended more than 450,000 pothole related breakdowns. The damage caused can be a huge financial burden for drivers but is also a major safety risk for those on two wheels. As well as safer roads, eliminating potholes gives confidence to people wanting to cycle and instils pride of place within local communities.”