North Northamptonshire pothole repair fund given £2.1m 'uplift' from cancelled HS2 savings

North Northamptonshire roads have been given a portion of a £959m Government fund with two ‘uplift’ payments of £1,069,000 for 2023/24 and 2024/25.

The boost from redirected HS2 funding to resurface roads will be added to existing funding allocation for the ten years from 2023/24 of £62.45m.

It is part of a long-term plan to resurface 5,000 miles of roads across the country, mending potholes and improving crumbling road surfaces.

Road resurfacing /Dept For Transport

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Most people travel by road and potholes can cause misery for motorists, from expensive vehicle repairs to bumpy, slow, and dangerous journeys.

“Today’s biggest ever funding uplift for local road improvements is a victory for all road users, who will enjoy smoother, faster and safer trips - as we use redirected HS2 funding to make the right long-term decisions for a brighter future.”

In 2022 an additional £1.5m was earmarked for highways and road improvements by North Northants Council in addition to the £30m contract with Kier for a seven-year period.

According to the RAC, smoother, well-maintained road surfaces could save drivers up to £440 each in expensive vehicle repairs from pothole damage, helping motorists keep more of the cash in their pocket.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “We hope local authorities will use the money in the most effective way possible by resurfacing the very worst roads, keeping those in reasonable condition in better states for longer through surface dressing, and filling potholes as permanently as possible wherever necessary.

“This should in time go a considerable way to bringing our roads back to a fit-for-purpose state and saving drivers hundreds of pounds in the process from not having to fork out for frustrating repairs to their vehicles.”