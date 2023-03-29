Councillors are calling for an action plan to tackle the ‘poor state’ of roads in the north of the county.

Cllr Alison Dalziel (Lab, Corby West) and Cllr Lyn Buckingham (Lab, Lloyds) will be proposing a motion at tomorrow’s full meeting of North Northants Council urging members to draw up an action plan to tackle problems with the roads, including potholes.

While the motion acknowledges that funding has been made available to improve the condition of our roads, it also states that many of them require ‘urgent attention’ to make them suitable and roadworthy for road users.

Just some of the potholes reported in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden in recent weeks

The motion, set to be proposed by Cllr Dalziel and seconded by Cllr Buckingham, says: “This council welcomes the recent government announcement of funding of £200m nationally for the Department of Transport to fix potholes, of which £1.494m will be allocated to North Northamptonshire.

"It is recognised that many of the roads and highways are in a poor state of repair, compounded by the recent winter weather.

"This council also welcomes the additional £1.5m in 2022 which was earmarked for highways and road improvements, including repair of potholes, and cleaning and replacement of road signs, in addition to the £30m contract with Kier for a seven-year period.

"However, this council recognises that there are significant repairs of the highways, roads and pavements in North Northamptonshire outstanding, and many of the roads require urgent attention to make them suitable and roadworthy for a variety of road users, including cars, lorries, motorcycles, mobility scooters, cyclists and pedestrians.

"This motion calls upon North Northamptonshire Council to review and develop a comprehensive Action Plan with Kier to address concerns over the poor state of roads, and to submit the Action Plan to the Executive in July 2023 for consideration and consultation.”

Potholes and the state of our roads has attracted a lot of interest from Northants Telegraph readers in recent weeks.

We asked you to tell us where the worst potholes are and you came up with dozens of locations where potholes are causing havoc for drivers.

Tomorrow’s full council meeting starts at 6pm in the Council Chamber at Corby Cube in George Street.