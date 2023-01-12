National Grid is set to offer Wellingborough and Rushden organisations a grant to help tackle fuel poverty amid rising costs this winter.

As part of the company’s Community Fund, organisations in the midlands and Wales are being offered sums of money to help their local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent round of funding was launched as a response to the ongoing cost of living crisis, and £5000 has been awarded to St Mary’s Church to deliver a warm space and meals to people in need in Rushden.

Local groups have been given funding from National Grid

Paul Adams from St Mary’s Church in Rushden said: “The receipt of this grant from the Community Matters Fund will enable us to provide a warm space and a simple lunch on at least two days a week during the winter months.

"We are becoming more aware of increasing numbers of people who are afraid to put their heating on as utility prices escalate out of control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If this can help alleviate these worries even for a short time each week, this project will be well worth the effort.”

St Mary’s Church has strong links with local community services, youth organisations, retirement homes as well as other groups in Rushden, and has been a stalwart place not just of worship but of community since its construction in the early 15th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Victoria Centre is a pillar of community outreach in Wellingborough

In Wellingborough, day-care centre Glamis Hall has been awarded £10,000, and Milap Dostiyo will receive £5,672.70 to deliver weekly energy advice sessions and warm packs to diverse communities in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Victoria Centre, which frequently hosts events to help improve community cohesion, sustainability, and promote diversity had been granted £9,711 to deliver a weekly warm bank.

Heather Saunders, chair of trustees at Glamis Hall, said: "Many people in our community are struggling to afford to heat their homes and the Community Warmth and Energy Action project will enable us to provide a warm space for people to come together, have a hot drink and some food, and avoid the need to heat their homes for at least part of the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaya Taylor from Milap Dostiyo said: “The funding will enable the group to support vulnerable members of our local community, encouraging physical and mental wellbeing.”

Dostiyo Milap group has been running successfully since June 2010

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Beech, CEO at the Victoria Centre added: “Victoria Centre is grateful to Localgiving and National Grid electricity distribution for this kind grant, which will enable us to warm and feed the community in our part of Wellingborough in the coldest part of the winter."

National Grid operates the electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and the latest round of its Community Matters funding will be at its highest to date, with £2.5 million shared to local organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Sleightholm, regulation and corporate director at National Grid, said: “Tackling fuel poverty is an immediate and pressing priority for us.

"This year, we’re giving away a record amount to support our most vulnerable. We’re pleased to see the first community organisations, charities and local authorities being awarded their grants.”

Advertisement Hide Ad