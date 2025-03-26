North northamptonshire fire stations to host charity car wash this weekend with Corby firefighters raising cash in memory of Hilmi Say

Saturday (March 29) will see crews at Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden put their jets and hoses to a different use between 10am and 4pm as the stations take part in the National Car Wash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual charity car wash is being held at three fire stations in north Northamptonshire this week, with proceeds going towards The Firefighters Charity.

The Corby Fire Station car wash will also be raising funds for Sarcoma UK, chosen in memory of former Corby firefighter Hilmi Say, who died aged 40 in 2023 after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters from Corby, Wellingborough, and Rushden will take part in the National Car Wash this weekend in aid of The Firefighters Charity

“He was diagnosed with Sarcoma cancer in January 2022 and was determined to fight his illness head on. Sadly, he passed away in December 2023 surrounded by his family just a day after his 40th birthday.

“We’re determined to do something positive to remember him so the crews at Corby will be raising money for Sarcoma UK in his memory, as well as continuing our ongoing support for The Fire Fighters’ Charity.”

The event is part of the National Car Wash, an annual initiative by The Firefighters Charity, which gives firefighers the opportunity to use the tools at their disposal to raise funds for the charity that supports those in the fire service and their families to ‘live healthier and happier’, be it through physical and mental health support, social well-being or support after retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty Smith, of Corby White Watch, helped to organise the Corby fundraiser. She added: “This is so important to us as a fire service as it means we get to fundraise in memory of one of our former team members.

“The Corby community have really got behind our previous charity car washes and we hope they are able to lend their support again this weekend.”