Councillors have called for a commitment to build more council homes in North Northamptonshire to address the county’s ‘housing crisis’.

The North Northants Council (NNC) Labour group put forward a motion on Thursday, March 6, asking for the council to resolve its dedication to addressing issues of homelessness, housing inequality, and the lack of affordable housing across the region.

The proposed commitments included delivering homes for all across North Northants, supporting the government plans to build council homes, working with local stakeholders to identify key areas for development, monitoring progress and ensuring accountability, and committing to long-term housing sustainability.

Cllr Zoe McGhee (Lab, Kingswood), who proposed the motion, shared a story of one of her residents: “What if your small children were laying in bed at night and they could hear gnawing, scratching and noises coming from directly above their heads?

The Corby Cube, North Northamptonshire Council. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

"What if you’re making dinner for your family and suddenly your appetite is completely gone because you’re put off by the infestation of pests? Well, this is happening in some of our social housing stock.

“There are too many families across North Northamptonshire who are waiting for their real lives to start, to get away from overcrowding, to get away from pests, to get away from HMOs, to get away from rubbish being dumped, anti-social behaviour - but there’s nowhere for them to go.

“North Northamptonshire needs housing stock and if not for this family, if not for our residents who are living in these conditions, then for who?”

The council heard there were more than 6,000 people on the waiting list for social housing, with only 1,300 homes becoming available in 2023/24.

According to NNC, within the rental sector there is a need for 964 affordable homes per year, but targets are not currently being met.

Labour group leader Cllr Matt Keane argued that residents want to see action and be assured that NNC is committed to delivering homes that are ‘truly affordable’.

He added: “NNC cannot afford to stand still while families remain in temporary accommodation or struggle with soaring rents.

“By supporting this motion tonight, we send a clear message - this council stands with its residents and we’re committed to tackling the housing crisis head-on.”

Cllr Mark Rowley, executive member of NNC for housing and communities, said he fully agreed with everything in the motion but that he would not be able to support it as it would supersede the council’s housing strategy document, which is currently out for consultation.

The document, which will advise housebuilding in the region for the next five years, is already seeking feedback on similar themes including building new homes where people are ‘proud to live’, improving the quality of the existing housing stock, preventing homelessness, and supporting people to live healthy and independent lives in homes suited to their needs.

The survey closes on April 11, 2025.

After going to a vote, the housing motion fell with 16 councillors in favour, seven abstentions and 32 members voting against it.