Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A councillor who was suspended from North Northamptonshire’s executive after historic allegations re-emerged has also now been suspended by the Kettering Constituency Conservative Association.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Binley, now sitting as an independent, had been suspended from the executive of North Northants Council (NNC) by Cllr Jason Smithers NNC leader last week.

The authority’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, was immediately suspended on Thursday (January 16) after new details about the historic cases came to light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the investigation began into Cllr Binley’s actions he hit back at allegations saying he has been 'open and honest' about his past, backed by a letter of support from party colleagues within the Conservative constituency associations of both Wellingborough & Rushden as well as Kettering.

Cllr Matthew Binley, (Con, Brickhill & Queensway) North Northants Council /National World

But the chairman of the Kettering Constituency Conservative Association Cllr Mark Rowley has said they too have now suspended Cllr Binley.

Cllr Rowley said: “While it is true that Cllr Matthew Binley was recommended as a candidate for the Rothwell & Mawsley ward, the Kettering executive committee chose not to select and approve him. At this meeting the executive also decided to suspend Cllr Binley's membership until the investigation is complete.”

Distancing the Kettering Constituency Conservative Association from the letter of support, Cllr Rowley added: “To my knowledge no association officer has made any comments regarding the suspension and will make no further comments until the investigation is complete.”