Suspended Northants councillor Matt Binley says he has been 'open and honest' about his past as party colleagues rally to defend him

The Wellingborough councillor suspended from North Northamptonshire’s executive after historic allegations re-emerged said has been open and honest about his past.

Cllr Matt Binley, the authority’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, was immediately suspended on Thursday, January 16 from the Conservative group after new details about the historic cases came to light.

The group has now launched an investigation into the actions of the Brickhill and Queensway unitary ward councillor,

Responding in a statement to the Northants Telegraph Cllr Binley, who is now sitting as an independent confirmed he had been suspended.

Conservative Cllr Matt Binley has been suspended from the suspended from North Northamptonshire’s executive/National World

He said: “I can confirm that I have been suspended from the North Northamptonshire Council Conservative Group whilst an internal investigation is being carried out.

“I am aware that it relates in some way to historic allegations made during my time served as a police officer. These allegations were fully investigated by the police at the time and even reported by the local media, so are a matter of public record.”

It is believed that new information was handed to the party about historic investigations that related to Cllr Binley’s time as a police officer.

He joined the Northamptonshire Police Special Constabulary as a volunteer in 2004, before joining the police full-time in 2007.

In December 2008, The Chronicle and Echo revealed that Cllr Binley had been taken off front-line duties, but not formally suspended, after allegations of an assault on a taxi driver emerged. Although a file was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, Cllr Binley was never prosecuted and the criminal case was dropped. An internal investigation was launched by Northamptonshire Police.

Cllr Binley followed his father’s political footsteps – his dad Brian Binley was the former MP for Northampton South MP. He died in 2020.

Addressing his past conviction and historical allegations Cllr Binley said he had been ‘open and honest’ about them and fully disclosed them to Conservative association members.

He said: “I have always been open and honest about my past conviction and the aforementioned allegations, having fully disclosed them in writing to the local Conservative Associations as part of the candidate approval process on a number of occasions spanning from 2017 until 2024, including Conservative Campaign Headquarters.”

Following his suspension, at least a dozen Tory party colleagues from the Wellingborough & Rushden Association and the Kettering Association issued a statement supporting Cllr Binley.

The joint statement said: “We express deep concern over the recent suspension of Cllr Matthew Binley by the Conservative leader of North Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Jason Smithers, following the resurfacing of historic allegations that were fully disclosed by Cllr Binley five years ago.

"This decision raises serious questions about the motivations behind such actions and the integrity of the decision-making process.

“When Cllr Binley stood for election four years ago, he was transparent about his past, openly disclosing all relevant information to the party and to the public.

"It was widely reported in the press as well. At the time, the Conservative Party deemed him a suitable candidate, and the electorate placed their trust in him.

"It is therefore perplexing and troubling that these same historical matters are now being used to question his suitability for office. No new information has come to light, that was not already disclosed.

“Cllr Binley’s exemplary service over the past four years has demonstrated his commitment to his constituents and his ability to represent the community effectively. His track record speaks for itself, and the timing of these actions appears to be less about addressing any genuine concern and more about internal party dynamics.

“The sudden decision by Cllr Smithers to take issue with matters that were resolved years ago raises legitimate concerns about whether this move is politically motivated.

“With upcoming selection processes on the horizon, one cannot ignore the possibility that this action is being driven by concerns over competition within the party rather than a genuine re-evaluation of Cllr Binley’s suitability.

“We urge Cllr Smithers and the Conservative Party leadership to clarify why these allegations, fully disclosed and addressed years ago, are only now being considered grounds for suspension. Transparency and fairness are cornerstones of public trust, and actions that appear arbitrary or politically motivated risk eroding confidence in the leadership of North Northamptonshire Council.

“Cllr Binley remains a dedicated public servant with the full support of his community and the majority of Conservatives locally. We call for an immediate review of this decision and a return to a fair and transparent process that respects the principles of justice and accountability.”

Leader of North Northants Council Jason Smithers said: “I am unable to comment due to the ongoing investigation process.”