Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Northants Council is once again taking part in ‘No Mow May’ this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority will be doing this while continuing to implement its wider pollinator strategy, adopted in August 2022.

This strategy forms part of the council’s commitment to enhancing biodiversity and supporting pollinator populations across parks, open spaces and road verges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rather than applying a blanket ‘no mowing in May’ approach, the council says it is adopting a ‘more strategic and site-specific’ mowing programme, which will continue throughout the growing season and into autumn.

North Northants Council is taking part in No Mow May again this year

Selected areas will be carefully managed to improve pollen sources and allow habitats to flourish - while ensuring road safety and continued access for the public in parks and open spaces.

No Mow May is a national campaign led by the Plantlife charity, which encourages residents and land managers to refrain from mowing during May to give bees, butterflies and other pollinators access to early-season food sources.

North Northants Council says its approach aligns with these goals but takes a more flexible and long-term view of land management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the council’s commitment, significant areas of open space will be managed with reduced mowing from April to October, creating natural meadow conditions while still allowing residents to enjoy and use the spaces.

Details of specific locations will be shared via the council’s website in the coming weeks.

Highway verges, which are vital habitats for many species, are also included in this approach.

To balance biodiversity with safety, verge cutting on rural roads and strategic routes will be limited, with safety-critical sites receiving a cut in May, July and September to maintain visibility for road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In most cases, only a 1.2-metre swath will be cut, leaving the rest of the verge undisturbed.

All highway verges within 30mph zones will continue to be cut as normal throughout May to maintain safety and visual amenity in urban and residential areas.

In support of this work, the council’s new Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) will further strengthen efforts to deliver pollinator-friendly land management.

The LNRS aims to guide the identification, restoration, and protection of vital habitats across North Northamptonshire and ensure actions are co-ordinated across the wider landscape.