North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has responded to concerns raised by a local resident after announcing its intention to produce a Local Nature Recovery Strategy.

At the time of the strategy’s announcement Cllr Harriet Pentland, NNC’s executive member for climate and green environment said: “North Northamptonshire has some wonderful areas for wildlife, including the Nene Valley Special Protection Area, nature reserves and country parks.

"We are also seeing considerable growth in the area, with North Northants being seen as a major business and transport hub. While beneficial to the area, it also is important that we consider the impact for wildlife and the wider environment.”

Ise Valley is full of beautiful green areas

However, a concerned resident contacted The Northants Telegraph to express their opinion.

They said: “I am wondering how NNC can claim the moral high ground for protecting wildlife habitats, when they have approved building a housing estate in an area which regularly floods in the Ise Valley at Desborough.

"They sanctioned the removal of trees and hedgerows in the area which reduced the bird population, and disturbed other wildlife by removing ground cover.

"There has been an action group called ‘Protect the Ise Valley’ for several years - but NNC does not seem interested by the argument that this planned development is in the wrong place.”

In response, a spokesman for NNC said: “North Northamptonshire Council takes its appointment as the ‘responsible authority’ for the Local Nature Recovery Strategy very seriously.

"The council will use the new legislation taking effect through the Environment Act 2021 to further reinforce its commitment to supporting a strong natural environment and providing Biodiversity Net Gain.

"With reference to the proposed housing development in the Ise Valley, it should be noted that the outline planning application was refused by Kettering Borough Council but was subsequently granted planning permission by the Planning Inspectorate following an appeal by the applicant.”

‘Protect the Ise Valley’ is a movement that is campaigning against the proposed housing developments in Desborough, with its primary concern being the conservation of the area’s rich ecology.