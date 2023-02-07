North Northamptonshire Council this week has committed to preserving and restoring natural areas with the production of a local nature recovery strategy.

There are plenty of natural areas in the county that are teeming with wildlife, from Stanwick Lakes to Irchester Country Park, and recovering them to allow for flora and fauna to flourish is now a key priority for North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).

NNC will work with partner organisations, landowners and local communities over the coming months to map key wildlife habitats across the local area and identify areas for improvement.

Irchester Country Park is home to a lot of Northamptonshire's wildlife

Cllr Harriet Pentland, the council’s executive member for climate and green environment, said: “North Northamptonshire has some wonderful areas for wildlife, including the Nene Valley Special Protection Area, nature reserves and country parks.

"We are also seeing considerable growth in the area, with North Northants being seen as a major business and transport hub.

"While beneficial to the area, it also is important that we consider the impact for wildlife and the wider environment.

“With this in mind, this strategy will help to generate sustainable development for the benefit of all of us, as well as our environment.”

Northamptonshire's wildlife is diverse and beautiful

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: “This work will be of enormous benefit to our planning teams and developers looking to enhance wildlife as part of new developments, as well as helping landowners and communities to identify opportunities to improve and connect their land to areas of wildlife importance.”

