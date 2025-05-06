North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) will mark VE Day by lighting five lamps at their offices across the area
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Thursday (May 8) marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day and as part of the commemorations, a Lamp Light of Peace lantern will be lit and displayed in the Corby, Thrapston, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough offices.
Lamp Lights of Peace and beacons will be lit at locations across the country to allow communities to pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the Second World War generation.
Adele Wylie, NNC chief executive, said: "As we prepare to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, it’s inspiring to see communities across North Northamptonshire getting ready to come together.
"North Northamptonshire Council is proud to be taking part in the national Lamp Light of Peace tribute by lighting lamps at our offices across the area.
"Alongside local community street parties, decorations and local events, these lights will serve as a symbol of both remembrance and celebration - honouring the courage of the Second World War generation and celebrating the peace and unity they helped secure.
"I hope as many people as possible will join in and be part of this special occasion - whether through remembrance, celebration, or by coming together with others in their community."
As well as the NNC lamp lightings, local town and parish councils will be leading local community events in towns and villages across North Northamptonshire.
For VE Day 2025 events click here – there beacon lighting events in Kettering, Thrapston, Titchmarsh, Rushden, Raunds, Wellingborough and Irthlingborough.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.