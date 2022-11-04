A council has applied for an injunction to prevent Kettering’s iconic Royal Hotel from being used to accommodate asylum seekers.

The Home Office wants to use the Market Place venue – which once welcomed Queen Victoria – as a base for those who have come to the UK to stay in while their refugee claim is assessed.

But North Northamptonshire Council has made an application to the High Court for an interim injunction aimed at stopping the proposal and to allow time to assess alternative locations.

Royal Hotel, Kettering

Cllr Jason Smithers (Con), leader of North Northamptonshire Council said: “North Northamptonshire Council takes its responsibility to asylum seekers very seriously.

"The council has previously offered to have discussions with the Home Office to help identify suitable hotels in the area.

“However, the Royal Hotel in Kettering is not an appropriate place to accommodate asylum seekers for a number of reasons.

"We do not feel the proposals have been properly considered to ensure the best possible service can be provided to asylum seekers and the local communities in which they are housed. I felt it was important to take action which was a decision we have not taken lightly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan was brought to the council’s attention on October 27 and they were given a ‘mobilisation date’ yesterday, but the date has not been revealed.

The hotel had been bought by investment firm Paymán Investments in a £2.2m deal last year. They promised to spend £1m to restore it to its former glory and make it a community hub.

The 42-bed hotel, once known as the White Hart, has changed hands multiple times since the turn of the century.

It was rebuilt in the Jacobean style in 1878 by the Duke of Buccleuch, who sold it to brewers Pickering, Phipps and Co in 1896.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles Dickens, who was covering a by-election in 1835 as a Morning Chronicle reporter, once stayed there. The hotel's name changed in 1844 when Queen Victoria stopped there on her way to Stamford.

The proposal comes six weeks after we revealed that Corby’s Rockingham Forest Best Western Hotel was earmarked to become accommodation for asylum seekers, with weddings cancelled and planned functions called off.

But just days later, after a furious reaction from local people, the plan was ditched.

Hundreds of refugees have recently been moved from an immigration centre in Manston, Kent, after concerns that it had become dangerously overcrowded. A total of 4,000 people had been held at the site, designed for just 1,600.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Home Office spokesman said they could not comment on legal proceedings or operational arrangements for individual sites used for asylum accommodation, but that there are currently more than 37,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the taxpayer £5.6m a day.

The spokesman said: “The number of people arriving in the UK who seek asylum and require accommodation has reached record levels, placing unprecedented pressures on the asylum system.