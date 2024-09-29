Nominations open for Wellingborough Citizens Awards as town looks to honour community heroes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in Wellingborough now have the opportunity to vote for those who have gone above and beyond in their contribution to the town.

Winners will be honoured at the annual town meeting on March 20, 2025.

A spokesman said: “Wellingborough Town Council is pleased to announce the launch of its Citizens Awards, an initiative aimed at recognising and celebrating the outstanding contributions of individuals, volunteers, and community groups within the Wellingborough area.

"These awards are designed to highlight those who have made a significant impact in making Wellingborough a better place to live, work, and raise a family.

The 2024-25 award nominations must be submitted by December 20

"This initiative reflects Wellingborough Town Council’s commitment to recognising the hard work and dedication of those who strive to enhance the community. The Citizens Awards will serve as an opportunity to celebrate these local heroes at our special ceremony in March 2025.”

Last year, the awards saw local people receive accolades in a range of categories including the Environment Champion Award, won by Jonathan Hornet, and the Outstanding Volunteer Award, which was given to Red Cross volunteer, Angela Woodbridge. First launched in 2022, it has become an annual event, with winners being presented with a certificate from the mayor of Wellingborough.

The full list of categories for the 2024-25 awards:

- The Outstanding Community Champion Award

Six categories are represented, including The Outstanding Volunteer Award and The Outstanding Young Person Award

- The Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award

- The Environment Champion Award

- The Outstanding Volunteer Award

- The Outstanding Young Person Award

- The Outstanding Voluntary and Community Sector Organisation of the Year Award

Current councillors are not eligible to be nominated for their work as a councillor or their work they provide in another capacity in the community, and multiple submissions for different categories are also not accepted.

Nominations can be made by any person who has links with Wellingborough as long as they are not related to the nominee, and must be made by December 20.

Nominations should be sent via email to [email protected].