Nominations now open to vote for Rushden's unsung heroes at annual mayor's awards

Nominations must be submitted by Monday, March 25
By William Carter
Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:47 GMT
The annual mayor’s awards in Rushden shine a light on the people in the community that have a positive impact, and now people can nominate those they deem worthy of the honour.

The presentation will see the incumbent mayor, Tracey Smith, present the awards at Rushden Hall.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “It’s that time of the year where we start to think about nominations for our annual mayor’s awards, for services to the community for 2023–2024.

The presentation evening will take place at Rushden Hall

“Our mayor’s awards presentation evening will take place on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, before our full council meeting.”

In 2023, recipients of the award included Irene Blanchard, Hilda Evans, Dereck Hack, and Emily Pellicci.

Those who are nominating a peer should submit the name and address of nominees, together with details of the reason for their nomination, to the town clerk at Rushden Town Council at [email protected].

