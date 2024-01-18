Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual mayor’s awards in Rushden shine a light on the people in the community that have a positive impact, and now people can nominate those they deem worthy of the honour.

The presentation will see the incumbent mayor, Tracey Smith, present the awards at Rushden Hall.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “It’s that time of the year where we start to think about nominations for our annual mayor’s awards, for services to the community for 2023–2024.

“Our mayor’s awards presentation evening will take place on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, before our full council meeting.”

In 2023, recipients of the award included Irene Blanchard, Hilda Evans, Dereck Hack, and Emily Pellicci.