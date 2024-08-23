Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People from Corby are once again being given the opportunity to showcase the best of the town with this year’s edition of the Spirit of Corby Awards.

The awards were revived a few years ago by Corby Town Council, with the support of local businesses, to highlight the town’s incredible community spirit.

Corby residents are being asked for their nominations, which will be open from Monday, August 26.

Cllr Mark Pengelly, leader of Corby Town Council said: “Every year the Spirit Awards provide a great opportunity for Corby folk to highlight the people and groups who are doing great things in the town in service of others. The stories and experiences we hear about, especially at the awards night, are truly inspirational.

Spirit of Corby Awards 2023: Photo credit: Jim Darrah

“The Spirit Awards have become something of a tradition in the town and I’m very glad that the town council has committed to keep this going.

“We now need Corby people to let us know who they think should be in the spotlight based on the last year.

“In addition, the Spirit Awards would not happen without the support of local businesses so we would love to hear from potential sponsors.”

In 2024, there are 10 categories that people can be put forward for.

Cllr Mark Pengelly at the Spirit of Corby Awards 2023: Photo credit: Jim Darrah

The Community Spirit Award - includes community safety/community cohesion

This award is for those who have worked towards making their area a safer or stronger community, whether it is through contributing to reducing crime and anti-social behaviour or simply by being an active member of the community who gives time to make a difference in their area.

Environmental Spirit Award

The award is for those who have worked to protect or improve the natural or built environment or promoted environmentally responsible attitudes and behaviour such as recycling or energy saving.

Nominations can be made through a form on the town council website, from Monday, August 26 to Friday, September 20.

Creative Spirit Award

This award is for those who have shown a talent or given up time to help develop others in the arts in Corby including: music, theatre, art, dance, and literature, or those who have shown general creativity through arts and crafts.

Club Spirit Award

The award is for those who have contributed towards a local club or society, such as sporting, social or voluntary groups, or nominate a whole club or group for what they bring for the community.

Spirit of Corby Awards 2023: Photo credit: Jim Darrah

Educational Spirit Award

This award is for those who have enriched their lives through a commitment to lifelong learning, who has returned to education, achieved excellence in their chosen field, or who inspires others with their enthusiasm and love for learning which could include teachers, TAs, or School Heads.

Young Spirit of Corby Award

Presented to a young Corby resident (under 25) who has contributed to their local community, is an example to their friends, may have excelled in music, education, and sport, or has perhaps overcome adversity to show the real ‘Spirit of Corby’.

Health and Wellbeing Award - includes carers, organisations, or nurses not necessarily within the NHS

This award is for an individual, a team or entire organisation whose staff have had a positive impact in the health sector. Awarded to the person or group who has made a real difference to a patient in their care and recognised for delivering health and high-quality care.

Youth Organisation Award – above and beyond, scouts, youth clubs etc.

Awarded to a group/club who are making a real difference to the lives of young people in Corby, through their ability to make all children feel included and giving them a sense of belonging. Supporting them in different ways from their health and wellbeing to providing a positive role model.

Public Sector Worker Award – police, council employee, etc.

Awarded to an individual who has gone above and beyond to help or support either their colleagues or the public through their professional work. Nominations from managers, colleagues, or a resident on the receiving end of this exceptional individual.

Volunteer Spirit of Corby Award

The award is for an individual or group who has shown exceptional dedication volunteering for a local cause, ongoing project, or one-off event.

In addition to these ten categories, two special awards will be chosen by Corby Town Council.

Corby Town Council is also calling on businesses to be involved by sponsoring the different award categories.

Each sponsor will have their business name added to an award/category. Their name will be included in all the build-up advertisements plus Corby Town Council’s website and social media.

For the awards ceremony, each sponsor will receive a full-page advert in the programme and tickets to the event.

To sponsor an award, find the application form on the Corby Town Council website or contact [email protected]