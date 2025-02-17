Nominate Northamptonshire's ‘kindest’ person to win £500 Rushden Lakes prize on Random Acts of Kindness Day
The shopping destination has launched a competition to find Northamptonshire's ‘kindest’ person – a special individual who deserves recognition for going above and beyond for others or the community.
Nominations must be made by Friday, March 7, with the nominated individual receiving a £500 gift cards for Rushden Lakes brands of their choice.
Donna French, Rushden Lakes Centre Manager said: “We're delighted to launch our Random Acts of Kindness Day competition. We feel it's important to recognise and reward the everyday acts of kindness, however small, which take place in Northamptonshire.
“We encourage everyone to enter someone who they feel is a deserving winner, whether it's someone who donates their time to charity, always puts others before themselves, or is generally just the kindest person they know. We're looking forward to judging the nominations.”
After the closing date, all eligible entries will be judged against specific criteria by a judging panel.
Entry criteria includes that the individual must be over the age of 18 and currently living in Northamptonshire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.