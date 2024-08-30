Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services were called to a house fire at a terraced property in Thirsk Road, Corby just before 4pm yesterday (Thursday).

Fire crews arrived on scene to find a well-developed fire affecting a mid-terraced house, and with the home and its neighbouring properties having been evacuated prior to their arrival.

Fortunately no people were injured during the incident but the house has been severely damaged by the fire.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to contain the fire, which had started to spread to the neighbouring properties.

Fire crews at the scene of the fire in Thirsk Road

“Residents nearby were asked to shut windows and doors due to the plume of smoke, and by 7pm the fire was under control and the incident scaled down.

“Crews remained on site until shortly before 2am to continue dampening the scene and using thermal imaging cameras to monitor any remaining hotspots.

“At the height of the incident we had five appliances on scene, and the house has been severely damaged by the fire. No people were injured during the incident.”

The Fire Service is returning to the scene this morning to try and determine a cause.