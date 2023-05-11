Left, Cllr Jim Hakewill and right, Cllr Jason Smithers had a council chamber disagreement earlier today

A long-standing councillor was told he would be removed from the chamber if he didn’t stop talking in a council-meeting squabble this morning (Thursday, May 11).

Executive meeting chair Councillor Jason Smithers, (Con, Oundle) leader of North Northants Council, was presenting a £50,000 document drawn up by external consultants that sets out a 2050 vision for North Northamptonshire.

The document came in for heavy criticism earlier this week on local news outlet NN Journal, which described it as ‘generic’.

Ahead of Cllr Smithers’ presentation, Cllr Jim Hakewill (Ind, Rothwell and Mawsley) had registered to speak for the requisite three minutes.

He began talking on the topic of the NN Vision but quickly pivoted to the plight of under-threat Kettering Leisure Village, which is slated for closure in July.

He said: “It would be easy to be critical of the £50k spent on getting this vision produced, but I’ve only got three minutes. I’m always available for thoughts.

"What would have been better than recruiting far away consultants would have been to go to the people of North Northamptonshire, set up public meetings, and ask what residents and businesses want to see as legacy from the decisions the council is making today.

"Public meetings are a rich source of ideas and inspiration but, more importantly, a way to bring people on board to create their vision of how their places will develop using their council tax.

"In the foreword to the vision you say so often in our working lives we have to focus on the tasks or problems immediately in front of us and do not get the time to think about the wider picture or longer term future

"Well I can tell you there’s a massive problem immediately in front of you and that’s the advertised closure of the Kettering Leisure Village on July 3.

"It would be pointless thinking about the wider picture if the council stands by and does not save the facilities that have supported communities and business life over the past 30 years

"The word conference appears 20 times in the report before you and yet the premier local, regional and national conference centre, sports and leisure facility that could be one of the key centres for the development of this vision is threatened with closure

“The council has the resources – human and financial – and most of all a vibrant enthusiastic community to create something special.

"All it needs is a clear vision from you as elected leaders to enable this to happen. Come out from behind your bureaucratic barriers and engage behind the very people who will be the driving force in the council’s vision. A community full of ideas that can make all of our futures happy and sustainable

"Go to the public meeting next week...”

Council leader Jason Smithers – already known for his martial arts skills – interrupted Cllr Hakewill and said: “You’re meant to be talking about the agenda item not Ketter… sorry could someone..”

Cllr Hakewill continued to speak and his microphone was cut off.

Monitoring officer Adele Wylie then said: “Cllr Smithers has asked you to stop speaking.”

Cllr Smithers then asked for Cllr Hakewill to be removed from the meeting, but he remained silent and the meeting continued.

Cllr Smithers said: “Our team is working with Phoenix Leisure to find a solution to find out what’s going on.”

He said that members including Cllr Hakewill, were consulted with and took part in the NN Vision process. He said there was a “great opportunity to look to the future and imagine the place that NN could be and, more importantly should be.”

Later in the meeting Cllr Hakewill apologised for speaking over Cllr Smithers.

