Town meeting called for Kettering leisure village as users urged to join fight to save conference centre

Gym users, theatre goers, sports people and residents who want to save Kettering Conference Centre and all its facilities have been urged to attend a public meeting.

North Northants councillor (NNC) Keli Watts (Lab, Northall) is keen to rally support to stop the closure of the centre known locally as Kettering Leisure Village (KLV).

Cllr Watts has invited councillors, those with a financial stake in the buildings and KLV users to the open meeting to share ideas and information for a campaign.

Cllr Keli Watts North Northants Council and Kettering Town Council

She said: “It’s insane that a town like Kettering, with its incredible travel and rail links can’t have a great conference centre. It has all the making of a great venue. A solution has got to be found to save this facility for the town and area. This facility is way too important for Kettering to lose.

"Kettering needs to have this facility.

"There are hundreds and hundreds of groups and organisations that rely on this whole collection of facilities. It is impossible that we can do without this place.

"The council (NNC) has already said they want to help. All the users and the groups and the individuals interested, come to this meeting, tell the council how they can help, what they need to do to help you and your organisations to survive."

Kettering Conference Centre known locally as KLV

Cllr Watts who also sits on Kettering Town Council has invited town and unitary councillors, NNC leader Cllr Jason Smithers and deputy leader Cllr Helen Howell as well as MP for Kettering Philip Hollobone.

