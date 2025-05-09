NNC Green Party group leadership team chosen for new North Northants Council
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Councillor Emily Fedorowycz (Kettering North) and Councillor James Towns (Kettering Central) have been confirmed as the leadership team for the Green Party Group. Former Mayor of Kettering and the Green Party's Parliamentary candidate in the 2024 General Election, Cllr Fedorowycz, has led the Green Group for the last four years on NNC. Cllr Towns, a Kettering Town councillor since 2021, helped mastermind the Green Party in their local election success as the North Northants Green Party Coordinator.
Cllr Fedorowycz said: "Leading the Green Group for the last four years has been an honour. Now we have nearly trebled our team to eight in Kettering, we are bringing in a breadth of excellent experience, and we are going to bring some real impact to this council.
"With a deep understanding of the needs of our communities, the Greens will be holding the council to account and keeping people's priorities top of the agenda. People have not been listened to for so long and that needs to change now. With a bigger voice, we will make sure local people are heard, and we aim to be a catalyst for positive action."
Newly elected to NNC and now deputy leader of the Green Party group, Cllr Towns, said: "I am delighted to have been involved in getting eight NNC councillors elected and honoured to be appointed as deputy leader of the Green Group.
"I have been working with Emily and the Green Party for five years and have seen her amazing achievements as an NNC councillor. It is a great opportunity to work with the council's senior leadership to progress the policies we need and improve the lives of those in our communities."
Cllr Dez Dell (Kettering North) had ruled himself out of a leadership role on the Green Party Group.
He said: "I'm incredibly pleased to see Emily and James form the leadership team for our Green Party Group on NNC. I have seen how well they work together and they are a great combination with Emily's prior experience on the council, enthusiasm and energy perfectly complementing James, who has proved himself very competent on the town council with his thoughtful and considered approach. I'm very excited to see the difference our Green Party councillors will make."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.