Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kettering’s eight Green Party members have chosen the leadership team for their group on North Northants Council (NNC).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Emily Fedorowycz (Kettering North) and Councillor James Towns (Kettering Central) have been confirmed as the leadership team for the Green Party Group. Former Mayor of Kettering and the Green Party's Parliamentary candidate in the 2024 General Election, Cllr Fedorowycz, has led the Green Group for the last four years on NNC. Cllr Towns, a Kettering Town councillor since 2021, helped mastermind the Green Party in their local election success as the North Northants Green Party Coordinator.

Cllr Fedorowycz said: "Leading the Green Group for the last four years has been an honour. Now we have nearly trebled our team to eight in Kettering, we are bringing in a breadth of excellent experience, and we are going to bring some real impact to this council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With a deep understanding of the needs of our communities, the Greens will be holding the council to account and keeping people's priorities top of the agenda. People have not been listened to for so long and that needs to change now. With a bigger voice, we will make sure local people are heard, and we aim to be a catalyst for positive action."

Cllr James Towns (Kettering Central) and Emily Fedorowycz (Kettering North) outside the Corby Cube NNC HQ/Green Party

Newly elected to NNC and now deputy leader of the Green Party group, Cllr Towns, said: "I am delighted to have been involved in getting eight NNC councillors elected and honoured to be appointed as deputy leader of the Green Group.

"I have been working with Emily and the Green Party for five years and have seen her amazing achievements as an NNC councillor. It is a great opportunity to work with the council's senior leadership to progress the policies we need and improve the lives of those in our communities."

Cllr Dez Dell (Kettering North) had ruled himself out of a leadership role on the Green Party Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Northants Council Green Group councillors celebrate at the count in Kettering /National World

He said: "I'm incredibly pleased to see Emily and James form the leadership team for our Green Party Group on NNC. I have seen how well they work together and they are a great combination with Emily's prior experience on the council, enthusiasm and energy perfectly complementing James, who has proved himself very competent on the town council with his thoughtful and considered approach. I'm very excited to see the difference our Green Party councillors will make."