Nine reasons to love Northamptonshire - from independent businesses to stunning countryside

2 . Countryside

Blessed with breathtaking rural areas, Northamptonshire is a cornucopia for all things country. To the south of the county, you will find the beautiful canalside village Stoke Bruerne where you can fill your boots with a rich history of waterborne affairs at their local museum. To the west, the Haddons will crop up, boasting rolling fields of golden barley with public footpaths going through so you can get up close and personal with the agricultural aspects that Northamptonshire has to offer. Further north in the county, you can explore the interconnected villages of Walgrave and Old, with acres of land to explore, beautiful village cottages and two great pubs for your post-walk pint! East Northamptonshire is for those that have an architectural itch that needs scratching. Look no further than the gorgeous market town, Oundle. The pale-bricked haven is a renowned treat for the eyes. Photo: National World