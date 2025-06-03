Newly-transferred Swanspool Pavilion in Wellingborough to close next month for ‘extensive refurbishments’

Swanspool Pavilion will close in July to allow for refurbishments, with an expected reopening date of December 2025.

Swanspool Pavilion was transferred to Wellingborough Town Council from North Northants Council after a lengthy process that was finalised last month.

As part of the transfer, extensive plans to renovate the pavilion and gardens were discussed and brought forward, including the installation of an adventure golf course on one of the bowling greens, and a cafe in the pavilion.

While the pavilion will be closed from July, bookings are being taken for 2026, and a June offer remains in place where people can book the pavilion for small gatherings, local group activities, or community workshops for £15 per hour.

A Wellingborough Town Council spokesman said: “Swanspool Pavilion and Gardens will be closed from July to December 2025 for extensive refurbishment. We’re investing in improving the facilities to better serve our community and enhance your experience.

“We’ll be celebrating our grand reopening in December 2025, so stay tuned for more updates and event announcements.”

The gardens will remain open from July as normal, however it it expected that refurbishment to the gardens will take place from mid to late September until December, subject to the schedule of works.

The recently-opened tennis courts in the gardens will also be uninterrupted by works, and remain open for the duration of the works beginning in July.

Bookings for the pavilion, as well as the terms of hire, can be taken on the Wellingborough Town Council website here.