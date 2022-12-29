2023 is right around the corner, and with it comes a whole host of parties and events to welcome in the new year.

As 2022 becomes old news, plenty of people in the north of the county will be looking to switch from their festive slippers into their dancing shoes by attending a party, disco or other social event to bring the old year to a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who struggle to stay awake until the big moment and are instead looking for a family-friendly event for attendees aged four and above, Rock Up Rushden Lakes is giving parents the opportunity to get home well before the night gets going.

New Year's Eve 2022 caps off a busy festive period

From 6pm until 9pm, a fancy dress new year party will take place at the indoor rock climbing venue.

If rock climbing isn’t of any interest then 360 Play, also at Rushden Lakes, has a disco and fancy dress competition beginning at 3pm and lasting until the evening at 6pm. Tickets for adults are £5.50 and kids are £15.95.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Doddington Club is hosting a party from 7pm until after the clock strikes midnight, with live music and pizza also available. Entry is £5 for those 18 or over and children are welcome.

The Works 1898 in London Road, Wollaston will be hosting the Bozeat City Rollers to help bring about 2023 with a party beginning at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also beginning at 8pm, Thrapston’s Kings Arms and DJ Darren Cox will bring new year festivities to the town for locals looking to get their dancing shoes on.

In Rushden, the Athletics Club in Newton Road is beginning its celebrations at 7pm with entertainment provided by entertainer Ricky Solo. Beginning just an hour later a Barn Dance at Heritage Chapel Hall will take place until midnight, where under-16s can attend free of charge and adult tickets are £10 on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black Rose Society, a local covers band, will be the centrepiece of Raunds Conservative Club’s event which also begins at 8pm. Entry is free.