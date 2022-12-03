Love Island Star Lucinda Strafford at Rushden Lakes

Superdrug have unveiled their revamped beauty studio at their Rushden Lakes store.

Love Island favourite Lucinda Strafford made a special appearance to open the doors to the studio, chatting with staff and customers, before enjoying some treatments herself including a blow dry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the hundreds of beauty products already offered at the high street favourite store, which opened last year, customers are now able to treat themselves to a host of beauty treatments whilst picking up the essentials, ranging from blow dries and gel nails, to piercings and brow and lash treatments.

The new beauty studio has special offers running until next weekend

The studio will offer affordably-priced salon treatments across hair and beauty, with a brand-new hair salon, barber shop, piercing studio and nail bar providing customers with everything needed for a pre-Christmas pamper, all in the comfort of one dedicated studio space.

In tune with the latest beauty trends, also on offer will be brow lamination and lash lifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The studio has created an additional nine jobs and alongside the extended treatments, is also running an opening offer of 50 per cent off cut and blow dries and 20 per cent off all nail and brow & lash treatments, until Saturday, December 10.

Sales operations director Jerry Walkling said: “We are so pleased to announce the opening of our brand new, refurbished beauty studio at Rushden Lakes, demonstrating Superdrug’s continued investment into providing our customers with the best in-store experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new beauty studio features a nail bar, brows, and even a barber