New witness appeal following crash in St Mary's Road, Kettering

The collision involved a motorcycle and a car
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 29th Nov 2023, 11:04 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 11:05 GMT
Police have issued a new appeal for witnesses following a road traffic collision in St Mary's Road, Kettering earlier this month.

The incident happened on Thursday, November 2, between midday and 12.30pm, when the rider of a motorcycle and the driver of a car were in collision, as reported by the Northants Telegraph at the time.

A police spokesman said today (Wednesday): “Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have captured it on CCTV or dash cam footage.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision in St Mary's Road, KetteringPolice are appealing for witnesses to the collision in St Mary's Road, Kettering
"Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Please quote incident number 23000680684 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

