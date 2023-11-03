Kettering crash leaves motorbike rider with 'serious' injury and pillion passenger and car driver needing hospital treatment
A collision between a car and a motorbike left three people needing hospital treatment yesterday (Thursday).
The crash took place at about 12.15pm at the roundabout junction of Windmill Avenue and St Mary’s Road, Kettering, when a black Yamaha motorcycle and a red SEAT car collided.
Northants Police lifted the road closure shortly after 6pm and officers are appealing for witnesses.
Three people involved in the crash received hospital treatment – the 16-year-old rider from Corby was taken to University Coventry Hospital with a serious arm injury. His 17-year-old pillion passenger from Desborough was taken to Kettering General Hospital with suspected leg and wrist injuries.
The driver was also taken to Kettering General Hospital.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses or anyone with information, including those with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000680684.
A 16-year-old from Corby was later arrested, police said.