A collision between a car and a motorbike left three people needing hospital treatment yesterday (Thursday).

The crash took place at about 12.15pm at the roundabout junction of Windmill Avenue and St Mary’s Road, Kettering, when a black Yamaha motorcycle and a red SEAT car collided.

Northants Police lifted the road closure shortly after 6pm and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Three people involved in the crash received hospital treatment – the 16-year-old rider from Corby was taken to University Coventry Hospital with a serious arm injury. His 17-year-old pillion passenger from Desborough was taken to Kettering General Hospital with suspected leg and wrist injuries.

The driver was also taken to Kettering General Hospital.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses or anyone with information, including those with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000680684.