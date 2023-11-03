News you can trust since 1897
Kettering crash leaves motorbike rider with 'serious' injury and pillion passenger and car driver needing hospital treatment

The incident took place yesterday
By Alison Bagley
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:31 GMT- 1 min read
A collision between a car and a motorbike left three people needing hospital treatment yesterday (Thursday).

The crash took place at about 12.15pm at the roundabout junction of Windmill Avenue and St Mary’s Road, Kettering, when a black Yamaha motorcycle and a red SEAT car collided.

Northants Police lifted the road closure shortly after 6pm and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Police file picture/National WorldPolice file picture/National World
Three people involved in the crash received hospital treatment – the 16-year-old rider from Corby was taken to University Coventry Hospital with a serious arm injury. His 17-year-old pillion passenger from Desborough was taken to Kettering General Hospital with suspected leg and wrist injuries.

The driver was also taken to Kettering General Hospital.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses or anyone with information, including those with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000680684.

A 16-year-old from Corby was later arrested, police said.

