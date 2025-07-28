New Wellingborough nursery ‘here to stay’ as mayor cuts ribbon ahead of August opening

Pop Up Day Nursery hopes to bring convenient childcare to Wellingborough and beyond, giving parents of children up to the school age a place to boost their learning.

The nursery, which will be based at the Dickens Memorial Hall in Finedon Road, Wellingborough held an open day on Saturday, July 19 which was attended by the new mayor, Cllr Raj Mishra, who was on hand to cut the ribbon.

The nursery will welcome children from August 5.

Panita Patel is one of the directors at the Pop Up Day Nursery, alongside co-director Charlotte Hazeldine.

Wellingborough mayor, Cllr Raj Mishra was on hand to cut the ribbon for the new nursery

Panita said: “The open day was good, it was a shame it rained, it had an impact on it, but there were a fair few families join us and sign up their children.

We’ve always done term time only, and so this is going to be one of the first settings that we do all year around, to try and make it work for parents at work and they can’t have six or seven weeks off during summer.

“Between us we’ve got a lot of experience and knowledge behind us to make it work. At the moment the childcare sector is going through difficult times, so it’s about making it work.

"So far it’s working so fingers crossed. We’re very much in the hope it will work. We’ve got a lot signed up for January, it’s looking good.

Dickins Memorial Hall in Wellingborough, pictured 2019

“We’re here to stay.”

Panita, who started out as a children and young people policy officer, has opened nurseries in the past in the Leicester area beginning in 2016, and opened a nursery in Irchester in the village hall, and now is setting up shop in Wellingborough.

The nursery will accommodate children from six months right up to school age, and hopes to be a viable place for people in the surrounding area, including people from Finedon and Irthlingborough, filling a space in the area.

It includes a significant outdoor space which Panita hopes to use as an allotment area to grow fruit and vegetables in an effort to create a sustainable space.

Panita added: "We’re trying to meet the demographic between Finedon, Stanton Cross, and Wellingborough.

“The curriculum will vary to the needs of every child, it’s very much in the moment and about what the child’s interests and individual needs are. We don’t want to force anything on them.

"There’s a lot in the pipeline.”