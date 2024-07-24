New Wellingborough cafe hopes to offer helping hand to those in need as Olympic legend cuts the ribbon at grand opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Helping Hands Cafe held its grand opening on Friday (July 19), officially unveiling the new community-spirited spot that hopes to bring people together.

Paul Cunningham, co-director of charity Wellingborough Community Friends which oversees the cafe, was on hand at the opening.

He said: “It was really good.

"It was about inviting all those along who donated in some form, and an opportunity to let other people know what we do.”

Olympian and Wellingborough local Anita Neil was on hand to cut the ribbon

The ribbon was cut by Wellingborough’s own Olympic hero, Anita Neil, the first black female British Olympian on what turned out to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Also present on the day was Wellingborough’s deputy mayor, Cllr Vivien Wilkinson, as well as other community leaders, local national businesses and representatives of Northamptonshire Police.

Paul added: "We don’t say we’re cheap, we just say the others are more expensive so we are an affordable place for a coffee and a cake or breakfast.

“We’re not there to do out other businesses but the elderly can’t really afford to come into town to have a coffee when you’re paying near enough £5 in some places. We’re trying to encourage those people who may sit at home lonely all day to actually come out and have a chat.

The Helping Hand Cafe is in Pebble Lane, Wellingborough

“It’s a cafe but it feels more homely. We didn’t want it to feel too clinical.”

The Helping Hand Cafe, which is currently open from 8.30am until 2.30pm Monday through to Saturday, intends to be a spot where people can visit for a cost-effective, convenient cup of coffee, starting at just £1.90. It will also focus on bringing people hot food at a fair price, as a double breakfast can be had for £4.50, cooked in the cafe’s newly installed kitchen.

Produce is always donated and sourced locally, as Paul indicates that ‘even our coffee machine is from Nene Park.’

It occupies the space formerly taken up by Housewives’ Choice, which moved its operation to Rushden last summer, which is believed to be a suitable spot thanks to its proximity to the town centre as well as the bus stops in Church Street. The unit was used as a charity shop from December 2023 until May, by which time work began to convert it into a cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellingborough Community Friends, co-directed by Paul Cunningham and Yvonne Lawson, are overseeing the project, the latter of which Paul called ‘tremendous’ for her work on getting the space looking its best in time for the grand opening.

The cafe is also in partnership with HMP Five Wells, which Paul hopes to get volunteers from the prison on day release to help with the overseeing of its daily upkeep.

Organisers are on the look-out for volunteers, and are also welcoming donations, as the venture doesn’t get any rent relief from the council.