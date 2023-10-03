New video shows demolition of Wellingborough's Hearnden Court site in progress

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New video shows the demolition of former independent living scheme in Henshaw Road, Wellingborough getting under way.

Earlier this year, Greatwell Homes announced that they were working on a two-year project to demolish and redevelop the former scheme which contained 20 flats.

The Northants Telegraph reported last week how demolition at the site had started and this new video from Greatwell Homes shows the work in progress.

The new scheme will include 57 modern and fit-for-purpose flats suitable for older people with support needs.

The demolition is being taken out by ARJ Construction and started on September 22 and is likely to last a couple of weeks.

Greatwell Homes’ executive director, Julie Robinson, who watched the first bricks come down, said: “It was exciting, and very emotional, to see this building coming down after many years of planning this new development.

“Hearnden Court has provided a home to many people in the community since 1964 and we look forward to keeping that legacy and sense of community when these new homes are finished.

"They will help us to continue providing valuable housing for older people with support needs and give them the opportunity to live as independently as possible.

“I’m really excited to see this project take shape over the next couple of years.”

The project is currently planned to be completed in Autumn 2025.

