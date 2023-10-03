News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2

New video shows demolition of Wellingborough's Hearnden Court site in progress

The demolition work is likely to last a couple of weeks
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

New video shows the demolition of former independent living scheme in Henshaw Road, Wellingborough getting under way.

Earlier this year, Greatwell Homes announced that they were working on a two-year project to demolish and redevelop the former scheme which contained 20 flats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Northants Telegraph reported last week how demolition at the site had started and this new video from Greatwell Homes shows the work in progress.

Demolition has started at the Hearnden Court site in WellingboroughDemolition has started at the Hearnden Court site in Wellingborough
Demolition has started at the Hearnden Court site in Wellingborough
Most Popular

The new scheme will include 57 modern and fit-for-purpose flats suitable for older people with support needs.

The demolition is being taken out by ARJ Construction and started on September 22 and is likely to last a couple of weeks.

Greatwell Homes’ executive director, Julie Robinson, who watched the first bricks come down, said: “It was exciting, and very emotional, to see this building coming down after many years of planning this new development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Hearnden Court has provided a home to many people in the community since 1964 and we look forward to keeping that legacy and sense of community when these new homes are finished.

"They will help us to continue providing valuable housing for older people with support needs and give them the opportunity to live as independently as possible.

“I’m really excited to see this project take shape over the next couple of years.”

The project is currently planned to be completed in Autumn 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Greatwell Homes (formerly Wellingborough Homes) is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,300 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.

Related topics:WellingboroughNorthants TelegraphNorthamptonshireNorthampton