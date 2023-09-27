Watch as demolition work gets under way at Wellingborough’s Hearnden Court ahead of £18m redevelopment project
Drone footage shows work getting under way to demolish Hearnden Court in Wellingborough in preparation for a major redevelopment project.
Once completed, the new Hearnden Court in Henshaw Road will include 57 one and two-bedroom flats for older people with support needs, with 17 being available for older persons shared ownership.
Skyview captured this aerial footage of the site as work gets started to demolish it.
Speaking about the redevelopment earlier this year, Greatwell Homes, the housing association who owns Hearnden Court, said completion of the project is anticipated for summer 2025.
Greatwell Homes is working with Homes England on the redevelopment of Hearnden Court to provide ‘much needed’ supported accommodation in Wellingborough.
The £18m project includes £2.8m of funding from Homes England.
Greatwell Homes (formerly Wellingborough Homes) is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,300 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.