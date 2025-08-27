New toy shop ‘Trains and Bricks’ coming soon to Rushden town centre
Steve Shooter is the owner of the new toy shop in Hamblin Court, Rushden, having spent around 13 years trading online at TootallyThomas and TootallyBricks, and will use the warehouse in Rushden as a means to open to the local public on September 6.
He said: “From the reaction from my Facebook page I’m expecting around 150 to 200 people there, particularly because Richard Awdry is there, but also because there are die-hard people travelling from Liverpool, London and all over the UK.
"95 per cent of the stuff you will find here will not be found at any other store.”
Richard Awdry is the grandson of Rev W Awdry, the creator of Thomas the Tank Engine, and will be on hand to cut the ribbon at the opening.
Rushden is already home to long-time High Street toy shop, Osborne’s, and recent news has confirmed The Entertainer is coming to Rushden Lakes in the near future. Trains and Bricks says it will bring an alternative, with emphasis on train sets, Lumibricks and Mega Construx - the latter being owned by Mattel, the company behind Barbie.
Steve noted that the cross-over between his stock and Osborne’s will be ‘50 to 60 items, if that’, as he believes his store will carve out its own niche in the town centre.
A passage on his online store reads: “Ever wonder what was available outside the leading brick manufacturer? Well I did when the choice of sets was running low and prices were rising.
"After searching I uncovered Lumibricks, formerly known as FunWhole. Quality bricks, innovative design and importantly, each set comes with its own lighting system and specially designed bricks to allow wires to disappear.
"Having built my western town I looked for more and, noticing a gap in the UK market, I looked at importing and here we are.”
Trains and Bricks will take up 5 and 7 Hamblin Court, with the latter being stocked exclusively with Thomas the Tank Engine products, with the shop also featuring sets from Harry Potter, Polar Express and more.