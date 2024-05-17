Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire’s new High Sheriff has completed the Kettering leg of her countywide trek today (Friday, May 17).

Each Friday in May, Northamptonshire High Sheriff Amy Crawfurd and Northamptonshire Community Foundation chief executive officer Rachel McGrath are taking on 10km trek in a different part of the county.

The pair are taking on the challenge to fundraise for the Northamptonshire High Sheriff's Initiative Fund, which awards grants through Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Amy wants to boost funding for groups working to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, to especially support young people and help improve community safety.

The High Sheriff of Northamptonshire Amy Crawfurd in Gold Street Kettering/National World

As she finished this Friday’s leg accompanied by supporters she said: “I wanted to get to know my county and to get to know its charities and communities. It’s been wonderful and I have made contact with so many people.”

On the walk through Kettering, that popped into Wicksteed Park and The Green Patch, Amy and Rachel were joined by new mayor of Kettering Cllr Craig Skinner.

He said: “It’s been really nice to meet some new people and chat with them and discuss further projects and youth provision.”

With walks now completed in Corby, Northampton and Kettering, the fundraiser will move on to Wellingborough and then Towcester.

The Northamptonshire Hidden Needs Report, published by Northamptonshire Community Foundation in 2023, highlighted the need for funding to be directed towards reducing crime in the county.

In 2022, Northamptonshire ranked among the top 20 most dangerous counties, with an overall crime rate of 85 crimes per 1,000 people.