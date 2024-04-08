Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An experienced magistrate has taken her place as the new High Sheriff of Northamptonshire – becoming just the 13th woman to do so.

Appointed into the position by His Majesty King Charles, former PR manager and music lover Amy Crawfurd will remain in the role for the next 12 months.

High Sheriffs traditionally support the judiciary, police and emergency services, and now in the 21st century the role supports the voluntary sector.

Mrs Crawfurd said: “It is a great honour to be asked to be High Sheriff. It is a unique and ancient role and I am proud to represent the King in all I do.

“I particularly want to highlight the benefits music, outdoor activities and sports bring to children. Across the county, I want young people to celebrate positive role models and be inspired to lead.”

Every county in England and Wales has a High Sheriff, and it is the oldest secular royal appointment in the UK. It remains an unpaid and politically impartial role.

Mrs Crawfurd has lived in Northamptonshire for over 30 years and has been heavily involved as a magistrate, a voluntary role within the justice system.

During her term as chair of the Youth Panel in the youth court, she helped launch several local progressive initiatives relating to young offenders which are now recognised nationally. As High Sheriff, she is not allowed to sit as a magistrate.

There have been over 700 High Sheriffs in the county’s history, and Amy is the 13th Lady High Sheriff, the first being appointed in 1981. Previous Northamptonshire High Sheriffs include Sheriff Andrews, who in 1587 was witness to the execution of Mary Queen of Scots and had the gruesome task of burying her organs in a secret place at Fotheringhay Castle.

Mrs Crawfurd aims, alongside her ceremonial role, to concentrate on charities and organisations that help and inspire young people. The High Sheriff’s Initiative Fund, which supports projects in and around criminal justice, law and order, will be her chosen charity for the year.