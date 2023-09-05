News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

New secondary school near Corby, Weldon Village Academy, opens doors to first ever pupils

The school has 103 year seven pupils from primaries across North Northamptonshire
By Kate Cronin
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 3 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST
Weldon Village Academy - Murphy, Nate and Harry started at the schoolWeldon Village Academy - Murphy, Nate and Harry started at the school
Weldon Village Academy - Murphy, Nate and Harry started at the school

With the paint just about dry after a mammoth 18-month build, the first pupils arrived at Weldon Village Academy this morning (Tuesday, September 5).

An excited 103 pupils started life at the smart new school near to the new Weldon Park estate which is part of the Cambridgeshire-based Meridian Trust and was built in response to a squeeze on secondary school places across North Northamptonshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A theatre, drama studio, modern ICT suite, beauty salon classroom, spacious canteen overlooking open countryside and stunning views across Corby set the school aside from others in the area.

Weldon Village Academy - the pupils and staff on their first day in the new buildingWeldon Village Academy - the pupils and staff on their first day in the new building
Weldon Village Academy - the pupils and staff on their first day in the new building
Most Popular

Several staff have joined the academy from other Corby secondaries.

New headteacher Matt Norris said that the year seven pupils will always be the eldest in the school, which will eventually be filled with 1,500 students as new cohorts join from primaries.

"Lots of our children come from Weldon C of E Primary and Priors Hall but we’ve also got of children from villages including Stanion, Brigstock and from Oundle,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added that he has no worries about filling the school, despite a recent fall in birth rates and the current year being 17 pupils below the planned admission number. “I’ve got no concerns there,” he said.

Twins - Sophia and Jude Kingsnorth, 11,Twins - Sophia and Jude Kingsnorth, 11,
Twins - Sophia and Jude Kingsnorth, 11,

"We’re able to have open evenings this year which we weren’t last year and once people see what’s on offer I’m confident pupils will want to come here.”

"The Government wants to offer parents a choice, and that’s what we’re doing here.”

IN PICTURES: Some of the best images from day one at Weldon Primary Academy

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twins Jude and Sophia, 11, have joined the school from Weldon C of E.

Sophia said: “It’s great to be the first pupils here. It’s really nice. We’ve already got lots of friends that have come here.” Both said they are most looking forward to PE lessons – with Sophia a fan of basketball and Jude a footballer.

Builders are still putting finishing touches to the upper floors of the school and there is some landscaping to be done. And because there is only one year group at the school, only the bottom floor is currently being used. Lessons will move upstairs as the school expands and eventually there will be seven age groups at the school including A-level classes.

Murphy, who went to Danesholme Junior Academy said he got up at 7am to get ready for school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"My mum and dad brought me this morning. I was a bit nervous but very excited.”

Former Weldon C of E pupil Florence said that she chose Weldon because there were no older pupils.

"I’m a bit shy so my mum and dad thought it would be a good place for me,” she said.

And Daisy, who previously went to Studfall Junior Academy, said: “I came here because it’s all brand new and the new equipment is great.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To help children transition into the school, they were able to visit the building as it was being finished before attending a day at The Ferrers School in Higham Ferrers which is also run by Meridian.

The school will be holding an opening for prospective pupils currently in year 6 next month. Keep an eye on their website for further details

Related topics:North NorthamptonshireCorbyGovernment