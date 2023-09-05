Weldon Village Academy - Murphy, Nate and Harry started at the school

With the paint just about dry after a mammoth 18-month build, the first pupils arrived at Weldon Village Academy this morning (Tuesday, September 5).

An excited 103 pupils started life at the smart new school near to the new Weldon Park estate which is part of the Cambridgeshire-based Meridian Trust and was built in response to a squeeze on secondary school places across North Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A theatre, drama studio, modern ICT suite, beauty salon classroom, spacious canteen overlooking open countryside and stunning views across Corby set the school aside from others in the area.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weldon Village Academy - the pupils and staff on their first day in the new building

Several staff have joined the academy from other Corby secondaries.

New headteacher Matt Norris said that the year seven pupils will always be the eldest in the school, which will eventually be filled with 1,500 students as new cohorts join from primaries.

"Lots of our children come from Weldon C of E Primary and Priors Hall but we’ve also got of children from villages including Stanion, Brigstock and from Oundle,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that he has no worries about filling the school, despite a recent fall in birth rates and the current year being 17 pupils below the planned admission number. “I’ve got no concerns there,” he said.

Twins - Sophia and Jude Kingsnorth, 11,

"We’re able to have open evenings this year which we weren’t last year and once people see what’s on offer I’m confident pupils will want to come here.”

"The Government wants to offer parents a choice, and that’s what we’re doing here.”

IN PICTURES: Some of the best images from day one at Weldon Primary Academy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twins Jude and Sophia, 11, have joined the school from Weldon C of E.

Sophia said: “It’s great to be the first pupils here. It’s really nice. We’ve already got lots of friends that have come here.” Both said they are most looking forward to PE lessons – with Sophia a fan of basketball and Jude a footballer.

Builders are still putting finishing touches to the upper floors of the school and there is some landscaping to be done. And because there is only one year group at the school, only the bottom floor is currently being used. Lessons will move upstairs as the school expands and eventually there will be seven age groups at the school including A-level classes.

Murphy, who went to Danesholme Junior Academy said he got up at 7am to get ready for school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My mum and dad brought me this morning. I was a bit nervous but very excited.”

Former Weldon C of E pupil Florence said that she chose Weldon because there were no older pupils.

"I’m a bit shy so my mum and dad thought it would be a good place for me,” she said.

And Daisy, who previously went to Studfall Junior Academy, said: “I came here because it’s all brand new and the new equipment is great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help children transition into the school, they were able to visit the building as it was being finished before attending a day at The Ferrers School in Higham Ferrers which is also run by Meridian.