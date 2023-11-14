New Sainsbury's convenience store plan for housing estate in Weldon
Sainsbury’s is set to operate a convenience store on a new housing estate in Weldon.
The major supermarket brand already operates a nearby shop at Priors Hall but is now set to open another store in Weldon Park.
The new estate is still under construction to the south east of the village and part of the plans include a shopping area that will include retail units as well as a nursery.
Now it has emerged that Sainsbury’s will operate the shop which will include a bakery and Argos collection spot.
Plans have been submitted to North Northamptonshire Council for signage at the site, so it looks as thought the shop could be open sooner rather than later.
The shop will be based off Airfield Way on a site set aside for the estate’s local centre.
The planning application can be viewed here.