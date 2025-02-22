The Griffin Trail provides easy access to the new Braybrooke Beer Taproom/UGC

A new leisure path from Northamptonshire to Leicestershire will provide safe, all-weather route for walkers, wheelers and cyclists and beer drinkers.

The Griffin Trail, a new path connecting Braybrooke to Market Harborough will officially launch on Friday, February 28.

Currently, the journey between the two settlements involves navigating unsafe roads, which has been a significant concern for residents.

The trail will connect the local community to one of the area’s most scenic walking and cycling routes, the Brampton Valley Way.

The Greenway will eventually link dozens of communities/NNC

Becky Jones, Braybrooke Parish Council clerk, said: “With overwhelming community support, this new route aims to address these concerns by providing a safer, more accessible travel option.

“According to the Braybrooke Neighbourhood Plan, 41 per cent of locals expressed the need for better footpaths and cycle routes to Market Harborough, a sentiment that has shaped the creation of the Griffin Trail.”

The new 2.3km route extends the local footpath network and has been designed with a gentle gradient and an all-weather surface so the trail will be usable year-round. The route will also be accessible, via permissive access granted by the landowner to cyclists.

A bonus for trail users will be the path giving access to Braybrooke Beer Taproom – owned by Braybrooke Beer Co – that officially opened on Friday (February 21).

The Griffin Trail construction /Braybrooke Parish Council

The total cost of the Griffin Trail project has exceeded £100,000, with contributions coming from a mix of funding sources.

Partners Braybrooke Parish Council and Braybrooke Beer Co that applied to different funding pots to enable the route to be delivered.

The two organisations each applied for funding from North Northamptonshire Council.

They were successful with their separate applications to the Shared Prosperity Fund – one for Rural Business for the Brewery and one for Rural Communities and accessibility for the Parish Council.

The Parish Council then received other awards from Northamptonshire Community Foundation, National Lottery Awards for All, the Maud Elkington Trust and donations from local businesses.

Braybrooke Beer Co topped up the cost and had to pay 50 per cent to match the Rural Business Fund.

The project also benefits from the backing of the area-wide North Northamptonshire Greenway Project, designed to improve the community’s infrastructure and wellbeing.

Becky added: “The Griffin Trail isn’t just about improving a path—it’s about creating a lasting resource for everyone. The trail will provide hundreds of users with easier access to and from Market Harborough, Braybrooke and the Taproom each year, benefiting locals and visitors alike.

"Additionally, it’s a critical step toward building a broader network of safe walking and cycling routes in the area. Once completed, the trail will serve as a model for further collaboration with local landowners and a foundation for future expansion of the Greenway project, potentially extending the route south toward Desborough.”

The grand opening of the Griffin Trail is set for midday on, Friday, February 28, when the community will be given a brief introduction at The Swan pub followed by a walk along the Griffin Trail starting at 12.15pm. Walkers will finish their stroll with a celebration and tour of The Braybrooke Beer Company and the new tap room.

For more information go to www.braybrooke-pc.uk, https://braybrookebeer.co/ and https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/walking-and-cycling/greenway.