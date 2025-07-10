New Northamptonshire wine brand launches online with chance to picnic among the vines soon

A new family-run vineyard is hoping to put Northamptonshire on the English wine map — and now locals can enjoy a glass at home with the launch of Merry Tom’s first vintage online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merry Tom, a new family-run vineyard and wine brand rooted in the Northamptonshire countryside, opened its gates for the very first time last month in celebration of English Wine Week.

More than 500 guests attended the debut event, enjoying a relaxed open-day experience and the first tastes of the vineyard’s inaugural release — a crisp, aromatic English Bacchus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the team behind Merry Tom has launched their online shop, allowing wine lovers across the UK to buy the new Bacchus.

New Northamptonshire wine brand Merry Tom has just launched online and is offering locals the chance to picnic among the vines soon

Co-founder Tor Robinson said: “It’s been a labour of love.

“To see people enjoying the wine in the place it’s grown, and now to share it beyond the gates, feels incredibly special.”

Named after a beloved horse from the Spencer Estate, Merry Tom is grown on a 24-acre site just outside Brixworth.

With its striking branding and distinctly British elegance, the brand is fast building a reputation for offering something refreshingly different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Merry Tom team

The wine itself is a classic English Bacchus — vibrant, zesty and full of elderflower and citrus notes.

It was warmly received at the launch, with visitors describing it as ‘the best white wine I’ve ever tried’ and ‘a real discovery’.

Following the success of its debut, Merry Tom is now preparing for its second event - Picnic in the Vines taking place on Saturday, July 19.

Guests will enjoy artisan food and wine in the heart of the vineyard with views across the rolling countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are limited and available now at www.merrytom.co.uk.

The brand is the creation of local couple Will Croxford and Tor Robinson, who are passionate about celebrating British produce and supporting fellow small businesses.

Merry Tom wines are available to buy online at www.merrytom.co.uk with collection or delivery options available.

Follow @merrytomwines on Instagram and Facebook for news of upcoming releases and events as well as hearing about more wines on the horizon and seasonal gatherings planned throughout the year.