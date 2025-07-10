New Northamptonshire wine brand launches online with chance to picnic among the vines soon
Merry Tom, a new family-run vineyard and wine brand rooted in the Northamptonshire countryside, opened its gates for the very first time last month in celebration of English Wine Week.
More than 500 guests attended the debut event, enjoying a relaxed open-day experience and the first tastes of the vineyard’s inaugural release — a crisp, aromatic English Bacchus.
Now the team behind Merry Tom has launched their online shop, allowing wine lovers across the UK to buy the new Bacchus.
Co-founder Tor Robinson said: “It’s been a labour of love.
“To see people enjoying the wine in the place it’s grown, and now to share it beyond the gates, feels incredibly special.”
Named after a beloved horse from the Spencer Estate, Merry Tom is grown on a 24-acre site just outside Brixworth.
With its striking branding and distinctly British elegance, the brand is fast building a reputation for offering something refreshingly different.
The wine itself is a classic English Bacchus — vibrant, zesty and full of elderflower and citrus notes.
It was warmly received at the launch, with visitors describing it as ‘the best white wine I’ve ever tried’ and ‘a real discovery’.
Following the success of its debut, Merry Tom is now preparing for its second event - Picnic in the Vines taking place on Saturday, July 19.
Guests will enjoy artisan food and wine in the heart of the vineyard with views across the rolling countryside.
Tickets are limited and available now at www.merrytom.co.uk.
The brand is the creation of local couple Will Croxford and Tor Robinson, who are passionate about celebrating British produce and supporting fellow small businesses.
Merry Tom wines are available to buy online at www.merrytom.co.uk with collection or delivery options available.
Follow @merrytomwines on Instagram and Facebook for news of upcoming releases and events as well as hearing about more wines on the horizon and seasonal gatherings planned throughout the year.
