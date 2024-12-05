A new heart for the Stanton Cross community will include convenience store, eight retail units with 37 apartments above, a gym, office facilities and a day nursery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consortium is now in the process of finalising contracts with a commercial developer to deliver the centre, and while there will be provision for eight new retail units, there is currently no news as to which brands or outlets will occupy each space.

Dave Bullock, director of Stanton Cross Developments at Riverside, said: “This marks an exciting milestone in our commitment to creating a vibrant, inclusive space at Stanton Cross, where our residents can come together, connect with one another and thrive as a community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working closely with a specialist commercial developer, we’re excited to see the hub come to life – not only to serve the needs of the community, but also to enhance the local area for residents.”

A computer-generated mock-up of the new neighbourhood centre

Martin Leach, managing director at Vistry Major Projects which is responsible for delivering the Stanton Cross development, added: “We’re so pleased that our plans have been approved, and we can now start working with a specialist commercial developer to bring the Stanton Cross neighbourhood centre to life for residents and the local community.”

The plans are designed by GSS Architecture, and hope to ‘blend contemporary and traditional features, taking inspiration from the surrounding local area’ such as incorporating references to the train shed architectural features of the railway land to the east of Wellingborough.

Tom Jagger, Senior Partner and Project Lead at GSSArchitecture, said, “Securing planning permission for this project is an exciting milestone and a reflection of the collaborative efforts of everyone involved. It represents an opportunity to design a community hub that balances sustainability with the needs of future residents. We look forward to seeing how it contributes positively to the local area.”