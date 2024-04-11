Land acquired for next phase of 350 homes in Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National housebuilder, Miller Homes, has unconditionally acquired a 28-acre parcel of land within the existing Stanton Cross development on which it plans to deliver new housing from later in 2024.

The land has already been afforded outline planning permission by North Northamptonshire Council as part of the wider development proposals for the consortium scheme. Miller Homes South Midlands will now submit its detailed planning application in early 2024 to help bring through the plans for the site.

Stanton Cross is a mixed-use scheme which comprises thousands of new homes, supporting infrastructure including primary and secondary schools, over 143 acres of green space and plans for retail and leisure facilities. The development is set to provide more than 3,000 job opportunities across a variety of sectors during the construction phase and beyond.

Miller Homes is planning to build nearly 350 homes at Stanton Cross

Gavin Jones, operations director for Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “Our purchase of this land demonstrates the commitment to the delivery of new housing we are showing as a growing region within the Miller Homes group.

“The site in Wellingborough is Miller Homes South Midlands’ third large acquisition following sites in Northampton and Stevenage, and the unconditional purchase of this land further supports our eagerness to grow as a business and to continue supplying high quality new housing for residents within our region of the country to make their home in.

“We will shortly submit a detailed planning application for the 347-home development we plan to bring through to market later this year. Our plans have been well thought out to complement the existing community at Stanton Cross, and we hope to be able to start construction work in Spring 2024, with a view to releasing our first homes for sale in late summer.”

Lee Barrett, divisional operations director at Stanton Cross, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Miller Homes into Stanton Cross. Their proposed development offers even more choice to those wanting to join this thriving and well-connected community.”

When completed, the Stanton Cross development is set to bring 3,650 new homes, in a £1bn project to re-develop this area of Wellingborough with housing and associated infrastructure.

Miller Homes South Midlands has two current developments which possess planning consent for more than 300 homes each, at the Norwood Quarter consortium site in the Duston area of Northampton, and at its Forster Park scheme in Stevenage.