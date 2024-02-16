Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough’s new MP Gen Kitchen (Lab) held a victory ‘parade’ in the town centre today joined by activists following her win in Thursday’s (February 15) by-election.

Watched by shoppers, Ms Kitchen walked through Market Street with Ellie Reeves MP, Labour’s deputy national campaign co-ordinator. to meet the media.

Applauding campaign supporters holding placards greeted the 28-year-old newly-elected MP with cheers.

MP for Wellingborough Gen Kitchen with supporters/National World

Ms Kitchen said: “I’m delighted to stand here as the newly elected MP for Wellingborough. It still hasn’t quite sunk in and that might be because I haven’t slept.

"I would like to give a massive thank you to everyone who voted whether is was for me, my party, another party or no party at all. I take this very seriously my responsibility my duty to my constituents incredibly seriously. This has been a decisive and stunning victory for the Labour Party here.”

Pausing to take in the sight of their new MP, and the media circus, several voters expressed feelings at the election result that saw a landslide for Labour and the Conservative vote collapse.

l-r Paul and Sharon Gamble, David Pratt, Guy Rigby /National World

David Pratt who had voted Conservative in the past said: “I have voted Tory, but I couldn’t vote for them this time. I don’t mind the (Conservative) party being incompetent, but I want them to be united. Peter Bone tried to insert his girlfriend – I just despair.”

Parents Paul and Sharon Gamble were in the town centre and were happy to see their new MP.

They said: “Our daughter, couldn’t vote, she’s 16, but was inspired to join the Labour Party by Gen. It’s nice to have a young fresh face. We’re feeling positive. She can make change at last.

"Hopefully it will get better in the nest few months.”

MP for Wellingborough Gen Kitchen arrives with Ellie Reeves MP /National World

Another local Labour voter, Guy Rigby, was also full of hope.

He added: “I’m hoping that Labour come through with what they said.”

Ms Kitchen will be travelling down to the House of Commons to take her seat in parliament on Monday morning, likening it to a first day at ‘school’.