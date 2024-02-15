Wellingborough by-election LIVE - hour-by-hour coverage from the count as voters choose their next MP
Voters in Wellingborough have gone to the polls to choose their next MP.
A by-election is being held after constituents booted out former Conservative Peter Bone, who had held the seat for 18 years, in a recall petition.
He had been suspended from Parliament after being found to have bullied a former member of staff and exposed his genitals close to his face.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest as the count takes place at Kettering Leisure Village.
Wellingborough by-election LIVE
Key Events
- Voters are going to the polls to choose Wellingborough's next representative in Parliament
- The by-election was forced after disgraced MP Peter Bone was booted out by constituents in a recall petition
- He was suspended after being found to have bullied a former member of staff and exposed his genitals close to his face
Labour's candidate as they hope to gain seat
Before the recall petition had even ended Labour chose Gen Kitchen as their candidate for the next election. She had previously stood against Andrea Leadsom in South Northamptonshire in the 2019 general election. Ms Kitchen - who has been backed by the former Conservative leader of the Borough Council of Wellingborough - has pledged to improve the town centre, fix potholes and tackle knife crime.
The recall process
As Mr Bone was suspended from the House of Commons for six weeks it triggered a recall petition, meaning he would lose his job if more than 10 per cent of his constituents said they wanted to kick him out. After six weeks of signing stations being open the petition closed - and 13.2 per cent signed which meant a by-election would be called.
What happened to Peter Bone?
Mr Bone, a Conservative, had been the MP for Wellingborough since 2005. But in October last year he was suspended after an investigation into bullying and sexual misconduct. An investigation found he had bullied a former member of staff and exposed his genitals close to his face.
Good evening!
Hello and welcome to the Northants Telegraph's live coverage of today's Wellingborough by-election. The polls are open until 10pm and we'll have a team of four reporters bringing you all the latest from the count at Kettering Leisure Village. But first, let's remind ourselves how we got to this point...