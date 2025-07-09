New lighting for historic Corby park to make it feel safer and deter anti-social behaviour
The project is part of a wider £1.5 million investment into North Northamptonshire through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which aims to invest in communities and public spaces.
The new lighting in Charter Field was developed in close collaboration with the Old Village Neighbourhood Association (OVNA), local ward councillors and regular park users.
The lights provide a safer, well-lit route through the park, particularly across the brook, and are designed to deter anti-social behaviour while encouraging more people to enjoy the space throughout the day and evening.
Cllr Ken Harrington, North Northants Council’s executive member for assets, waste and environmental services, said: “Charter Field is a vital part of Corby’s heritage and community life.
“Glorious green spaces in our urban areas are essential for our residents and making sure they’re safe for all is paramount.”
Cllr Gregory Wilcox, the council’s executive member for communities, said: “These improvements are about making sure everyone feels welcome and safe in our public spaces.
"We’re proud to have worked closely with local residents and groups like the OVNA to deliver a project that reflects their needs and aspirations."
Beverley Blackburn, secretary of the OVNA, said: “The Corby Old Village Neighbourhood Association have been working with the grounds team at North Northants to enhance our greenspaces and couldn’t be happier with the recent solar lighting that has been installed in Charter Field.
"The feedback we have received is that the park feels safer and they look fantastic.
"The park is one of the oldest in Corby and still hosts the Highland Gathering which is a brilliant event for families and really brings the community together.
"We are looking forward to this year’s event this weekend."
The Charter Field lighting scheme is one of several projects funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which also includes new play areas, major footpath upgrades, tree planting and a public bench renewal programme across North Northamptonshire.
Further lighting has also been installed at other well used vital open spaces including Weekley Glebe, Kettering and The Greenspace, Desborough.
