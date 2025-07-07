Corby Highland Gathering returns with two days of Scottish tradition

The sound of bag pipes will once again fill the air as the Corby Highland Gathering returns this weekend.

The much-loved event is set to take place on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday,, July 13, celebrating the town’s proud Scottish roots.

One of Corby’s longest-running and best-loved celebrations, the Gathering features a full programme of competitive Highland dancing and bagpipe contests, attracting performers and judges from across the UK.

The All England Highland Dancing Championships will take place over both days, with the Closed Championship beginning at 9am on Saturday and the Open Championship starting at 10am on Sunday.

Corby-based mixed martial arts fighter Jordan Vucenic is this year's Corby Highland Gathering Chieftain. Images: Glyn Dobbs / NW

Saturday afternoon will also see the return of the popular Saturday Showcase, featuring displays from cheerleaders, martial artists, choirs, and historical re-enactors, alongside funfair rides, birds of prey, and family-friendly activities.

Sunday’s bagpipe competition remains the centrepiece of the weekend, concluding with the massed pipe bands - a firm favourite with crowds year after year.

A bustling marketplace will run across both days, offering crafts, food and drink, local charities, and creative enterprises, giving visitors the chance to explore and support a wide range of independent traders and community organisations.

The second annual World Porridge Eating Competition will also take place over the weekend, with heat one on Saturday and the second heat and final on Sunday.

This year’s Chieftain, an honorary role at the heart of the weekend, will be held by Jordan “The Epidemic” Vucenic, a professional mixed martial artist and proud Corby resident. Jordan will, oversee key parts of the weekend’s ceremonies, and join the massed bands on Sunday.

Mark Pengelly, Secretary of the Corby Highland Gathering Committee, said: “The Highland Gathering is more than an event, it’s a celebration of who we are as a town.

“The pride in our Scottish heritage runs deep in Corby, and the support from the local community each year is incredible. Whether you're coming for the dancing, the music, the stalls or just a great day out – there’s something for everyone.”

The Corby Highland Gathering takes place at Charter Field. For updates and full programme details, follow Corby Highland Gathering on Facebook.