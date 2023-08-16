New licence bid for boarded-up Kettering nightclub with plans to call venue 'Rhythm'

A boarded-up Kettering nightspot which shut down earlier this year could reopen under a new name.

A bid has been lodged with North Northamptonshire Council for a premises licence at 10 Ebenezer Place, which was previously home to Brooklyn Bar.

The application by Nutan Sadrani, who has no connection to the venue’s last owners, says it would trade as ‘Rhythm’ and would be open until 3.30am from Thursdays to Sundays. A notice has been posted on the site’s boarded-up windows.

A notice has been posted on the venue's boarded-up windows

Mrs Sadrani wants the venue to be able to sell alcohol, play live and recorded music and offer late night refreshments, with a series of conditions around reviews of licence conditions, CCTV, body-worn video and ID scanning.

A consultation over the application will run until August 31. Anyone wishing to make a representation should email [email protected] or write to Kettering Area Licensing Department, Municipal Offices, Bowling Green Road, Kettering, NN15 7QX.

Brooklyn Bar was stripped of its licence by councillors in March after a series of violent incidents which had taken place at the venue.

Police were called to the nightclub on multiple occasions between the New Year and late February including to deal with a baseball bat attack outside, a ‘10-person brawl’ and a bomb threat.

Councillors agreed to revoke the licence despite then-owner Rares Racasan’s plea to allow them to straighten out their mistakes.