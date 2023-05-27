A Kettering nightclub boss was caught on CCTV punching a man in the face after ejecting him from the venue.

Rares Racasan attacked his victim outside Brooklyn Bar in Ebenezer Place, which has since has its licence revoked after a string of violent episodes.

The 35-year-old said he ‘lost his temper’ but blamed the man he assaulted when he was interviewed by police.

Brooklyn Bar in Kettering

On Wednesday (May 24) he was ordered to carry out unpaid work after pleading guilty to a public order offence.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard police were called to the nightclub at about 6.30am on New Year’s Day after being alerted to the incident by CCTV operators.

The victim – who did not support the prosecution – was ejected from the venue and knocked to the ground after being assaulted by Racasan, of Birch Road in Kettering.

A document previously discussed by councillors said he got back up but Racasan was seen to assume a boxing stance and invited him to fight, before door staff intervened.

Prosecutor Cheryl Burridge said Racasan, who had been involved with the nightclub for seven years, said he ‘had his reasons’ for ejecting him when he was interviewed by police.

She said: "He stated the complainant had started to threaten him, stating he would stab, shoot or beat him.”

In interview Racasan remembered pushing the victim but later agreed that had punched him.

Mrs Burridge said: "He blamed him, saying he must have said something to him that caused him to lose control of his actions.”

Racasan, who faced up to 26 weeks in prison, represented himself at the hearing and apologised for the incident.

He told magistrates: "I am very sorry. I lost my temper. I have never been violent before.”

Chair of the bench Amanda Stokes-Roberts told Racasan he would have to complete 100 hours of unpaid work as she sentenced him to a 12-month community order.

He must also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.

Police called for a licensing review after being called to the venue on multiple occasions including to deal with a baseball bat attack outside, a ‘10-person brawl’ and a bomb threat.