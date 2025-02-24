Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An historic Corby church has reopened as a new branch for Kettering-based funeral director Averil Phillips and Family.

Built in 1938, St Andrew's Church of Scotland in Occupation Road closed last year because of dwindling attendance.

The Weldon stone building was originally put up to replace a temporary church being used by the town's mushrooming Scottish population, drawn to Corby by the steelworks.

Now the spacious pew-filled church will be given a new lease of life as an all-in-one funeral venue giving Corby’s diverse community a space to celebrate the lives of loved ones.

Founder Averil Phillips said: “We are excited to be here. The space is so flexible so people can have what they want. We have plans for a chapel of rest so people can stay in Corby, they don’t have to go to Kettering for a service and then come back.”

Averil has supported bereaved families in her role as an independent funeral director since 1985.

The latest branch, is the third owned by the firm joining others in Kettering and Oundle.

Based at the site will be funeral director Richard Porter, who is Corby born and bred, who is looking forward to serving his community.

He said: “We’re trying to give people more choice to say a meaningful goodbye. We are there when you need us.

"Any questions that people, they can just pop in.”

Richard has already held one service at the new venue. The pews will be retained and the former church building will be open to visitors during opening hours.

He said: “So far the reaction has been positive. Residents were concerned that this site was going to be houses or a supermarket. It’s a bit of Corby history. This corner of Corby has lost a lot of wonderful buildings. We are preserving another part of Corby and we are welcoming people back. If you were once attached to this building, you can still come in.”

Designed by S&L company architect Laurence M Gotch and built by Bowman's of Stamford, it was the only Church of Scotland in the midlands when it was first built.

Church of Scotland services are still held at St Ninian's in Beanfield Avenue.

The repurposed St Andrew’s complex will contain an arrangement room for families, a small mortuary and a private chapel of rest – and the ability to offer a complete funeral service under one roof, including catering.

Director Averil and son Tim Jones have yet to decide what they will do with the church hall next to the church. But she is very pleased to be part of Corby’s ‘amazing’ community.

She said: “I love Corby. I’ve been in Corby a long while. It is so sociable – it’s an amazing community. We are not only preserving a part of Corby’s heritage, but also creating a warm and welcoming space for families to say goodbye to their loved ones.”

Next month, Averil Phillips and Family will host free bereavement counselling sessions.

Averill said: “These sessions will provide a safe and supportive environment for people to navigate their grief with professional guidance.”