St Andrew's Church of Scotland in Occupation Road is on the market. Image: Rightmove

An historic Corby place of worship is up for sale.

Now it has gone on the open market for £550,000 and is being sold as a 'plot'. Full planning permission would be needed if it were to be redeveloped for any other use.

The interior of the church is of a simple Presbyterian style. Image: Rightmove

The church is not listed but is in a conservation area. It also has a small memorial garden with two interred urns which the new owner may have to allow members of the public to access.

The sale documents feature the church itself as well as a church hall with kitchen and toilet facilities.

The building is set in nearly three quarters of an acre.

The 85-year-old Weldon stone building was originally put up to replace a temporary church being used by the town's mushrooming Scottish population, drawn to Corby by the steelworks.

The church was built to provide a place of worship for Corby's large Scottish population. Image: Rightmove

When it was built in 1938 it was one of the first major community facilities outside of the old village.

Designed by S&L company architect Laurence M Gotch and built by Bowman's of Stamford, it was the only Church of Scotland in the midlands when it was first built.

Last year the decision was taken to merge the town's two Churches of Scotland and the congregation moved to St Ninian's in February this year.