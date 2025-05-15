New Kettering mayor to support Wicksteed Park Charitable Trust as his chosen charity during the coming year

Town councillors in Kettering have elected a new mayor for the coming year.

Cllr Ben Jameson was selected to be the First Citizen of Kettering at the annual council meeting last night (Wednesday).

During the ancient mayor making ceremony, Cllr Jameson was installed as mayor and formally promised to carry out his duties to the best of his judgement and ability.

Cllr Jameson plans to focus on supporting youth, encouraging sustainable initiatives and promoting inclusion.

He also hopes to build on the recent positive momentum in the town, including the Great Kettering Spring Clean, the Town Centre Forums and

other local initiatives.

Kettering Town Council members voted for Cllr Jameson, a Green Party member, to take on the office for the next year.

Cllr Jameson said: “I feel tremendously honoured to have been given this opportunity to carry on the legacy of previous mayors of Kettering by promoting and championing the town and the people in it.

"Kettering is home to so many inspirational groups and communities, and it is our responsibility to support these and ensure they are accessible.

"We’ve built real positive momentum recently - now it’s up to us to keep that going.

“I would like to thank the outgoing mayor Cllr Craig Skinner and deputy mayor Cllr Alexander Evelyn and welcome Cllr Gemma Harvey as the deputy mayor for the coming year.”

Working with Cllr Jameson for the year will be his mayoral cadet, 16-year-old Carys Toms, who has been with Northampton Emergency Service Cadets (NESC) since 2023.

Carys goes to Latimer Arts College and lives in Burton Latimer and will accompany the mayor on official engagements.

Carys said: “I first wanted to become a cadet because I’ve always had a strong desire to help people at their time of need.

"Ever since I was young I wanted to become an A&E doctor and I knew that cadets would help me in that goal.

"The thought of working collaboratively and learning new skills really drew me in to apply as my overall goal is make myself the best version I can be.

"Looking back now, I am so glad I did take the time to fill out that application because it was definitely worth the new skills I’ve acquired and the experiences I’ve gained as well as the friendships along the way.

“I am incredibly excited and honoured to take on my new role as mayor’s cadet as first I believe it will make more young people aware of the Emergency Service Cadets and I am also very excited to make a difference to my town, accompanying the mayor and speaking to new people.

"Also, I’m excited to become the voice of my peers and the young people of Kettering as I believe it’s refreshing for town councils to have a new perspective.

"Furthermore I am really looking forward to learning new skills and making myself a more well-rounded person.”

Cllr Jameson has selected Wicksteed Park Charitable Trust to be his chosen charity for the year, with all fundraising going to support the trust – donations can be made online here.

Allison Waterhouse, head of fundraising at the park, said: "We are excited to be working with the new mayor of Kettering and are honoured that he has chosen Wicksteed Charitable Trust as his mayoral charity.

"The mayor's support in raising awareness of our work and generating vital income will help us to continue maintaining the park's beautiful grounds and preserving its heritage so they are there for future generations to enjoy."

Councillors also voted Cllr Harvey to become deputy mayor who will act as a stand-in for the mayor on official engagements.

The town’s historic mace and chains were used during the ceremony, along with the formal robes of office.

A new mayor is elected every year at Kettering Town Council’s annual council meeting in May.

The mayor chairs meetings of the full council and is also the First Citizen of the town of Kettering.

Cllr Jameson will be available to attend and support events across the town.

Enquiries to book the mayor can be made to Emma Dezelu by emailing [email protected] or by going online here.